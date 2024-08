Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Two men have been arrested after allegedly stealing from a Cape Coral construction site earlier this week.

On Wednesday, just before 5 p.m., a Cape Coral police officer responded to a construction burglary on Northwest 44th Terrace.

The construction project manager said he was called by a neighbor who saw two men load wood that had just been dropped off into a silver truck with an attached trailer.

The wood was reportedly inside the garage of the home under construction before it was taken.

The construction manager said no one was permitted to take the wood, and he wished to press charges on behalf of the business.

The neighbor said the truck was a 4-door with a front bumper bar and an extended trailer on the back and provided a photo of the men on the property with the truck and trailer.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, as more officers headed to the location, a truck matching the description was spotted driving east on Durden Parkway.

The truck stopped on the side of the road just before turning south onto Burnt Store Road. When the truck started moving again, an officer stopped the vehicle at the 3900 block of Burnt Store Road.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Jose Guadalupe Rea Montes. The investigation revealed he did not have a driver’s license. The passenger identified himself as 33-year-old Jose Luis Albarzo.

It was also determined that the men stole $424.40 in construction materials. Two weeks ago, the police department posted a warning to Facebook about construction thefts.

Montes is being charged with burglary and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Albarzo is being charged with burglary.