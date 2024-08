WINK News is campaign central and Saturday was the last day of early voting here in southwest Florida.

One race we’re keeping a close eye on is the Cape Coral City Council race as neighbors have not been shy about their complaints with the current council.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereira tells us what brought residents to the polls to vote early.

Early voting can make election season a whole lot easier for some.

One Cape Coral resident said, “Voted early because I’m going to be a poll worker on Tuesday.”

But for others, it’s a chance to take their frustrations to the polls.

Another resident of Cape Coral explained her opinion to WINK, “The current council is on a bus. There’s a couple of people of Cape Coral that is driving the bus. They’re going to go right over the cliff, and we’re going to be stuck with what’s left.”

From showing up in numbers to Cape Coral City Council meetings to getting signatures for petitions to save Jaycee Park and appeal the stipend.

Cape Coral residents have voiced their wants and needs to the council time and time again. only to be further frustrated and ignored.

Frustrations prompted Robert “Bob” Sutter to run for District Four.

“The out of control spending. And I just want to slow it down, and bring some common sense into our decision-making process,” said Sutter.

All the people want…

“I’d like to see someone who is transparent, that listens to the people. I understand progress, and I’m not afraid of change,” said one voter.

Polls for early voting will close at 6 p.m., but the question now is will we see the result of this anger at the ballot box?

Council seats for Districts Two, Three, Four, Five and Seven are up for grabs and we’ll have to wait and see on Tuesday.

