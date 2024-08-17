Millennial Brewing Company hosting World Honey Bee Day event

WINK News
Charlotte County detectives are investigating a shooting in the Deep Creek area of Punta Gorda.
Millennial Brewing Company held its World Honey Day event in Downtown Fort Myers on Saturday.
WINK News is campaign central and Saturday was the last day of early voting here in southwest Florida.
Augustin Tellez Tapia has been found guilty as charged with battery on a person 65 or older, following a one-day trial in Collier County.
The Weather Authority says a weak cold front swept to our south bringing along slightly less humid air.
Check out scores from all the southwest Florida high school football teams in action in week zero of the 2024 season.
For Week 0, we saw the bands for Charlotte High School and Palmetto Ridge High School perform for the first time in 2024.
When you’re behind the wheel of a car, things can change in an instant. One man says he’s paying the price after driving over an open manhole in Lehigh Acres.
We spoke with two businesses that have used the agency. One said they couldn’t believe he got arrested for embezzling money.
The Supervisor of Elections for Lee County, Tommy Doyle is making a public and personal apology days before he is up for re-election.
WINK News has received the full incident report for the night a now former Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is accused of shooting into a Lehigh Acres Jewelry store before speeding away.
The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating profanity-filled graffiti targeting former President Donald Trump, written along Harborwalk Trail in Punta Gorda.
Naples Soap Company is partnering up with NASA and using their space technology to create a new line of products centered around anti-aging.
It’s an end to an era. The iconic Beacon Bowl in Naples is closing its doors after more than 60 years in business.
Some roads within the City of Naples have been reported as impassable due to standing water from heavy rains.
Millennial Brewing Company is hosting its World Honey Bee Day event in Downtown Fort Myers on Saturday.
World Honey Bee Day is held annually on the third Saturday of August.
The first World Honey Bee Day was held in 2009. The goal of the event is to raise awareness about the safety of bees and to promote beekeeping.
Local vendors are competing in contests showcasing their best honey.
There are vendors from Southwest Florida and from as far out as Fort Lauderdale.
According to experts from the Southwest Florida Honeybee Association, bees produce about 30% of the food we eat.
Part of this event shows people that these important insects are overcoming threats.
Angela Bartholomew is a member of the Beekeepers Association of Southwest Florida and she said that bees have multiple threats to overcome.
“I see them in dumpsters and eating soda and candy because that’s the only carbohydrate they can find,” said Bartholomew. “Of course, the pesticides, that slowly chips away at the Honeybee health and so exposure to those over a long period of time damages them and actually kills the bees. So we try to things that support them, that feed them, that give them the good nutrients.”
WINK News reporter Paul Dolan is currently at Millennial Brewing Company and will speak to the judges who decided who made the best honey.