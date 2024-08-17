WINK News

Millennial Brewing Company hosting World Honey Bee Day event

Author: Paul Dolan Writer: Tim Belizaire
Millennial Brewing Company is hosting its World Honey Bee Day event in Downtown Fort Myers on Saturday.

World Honey Bee Day is held annually on the third Saturday of August.

The first World Honey Bee Day was held in 2009. The goal of the event is to raise awareness about the safety of bees and to promote beekeeping.

Local vendors are competing in contests showcasing their best honey.

There are vendors from Southwest Florida and from as far out as Fort Lauderdale.

According to experts from the Southwest Florida Honeybee Association, bees produce about 30% of the food we eat.

Part of this event shows people that these important insects are overcoming threats.

Angela Bartholomew is a member of the Beekeepers Association of Southwest Florida and she said that bees have multiple threats to overcome.

“I see them in dumpsters and eating soda and candy because that’s the only carbohydrate they can find,” said Bartholomew. “Of course, the pesticides, that slowly chips away at the Honeybee health and so exposure to those over a long period of time damages them and actually kills the bees. So we try to things that support them, that feed them, that give them the good nutrients.”

