SWFL Scoreboard: High School Football Week 0

Check out scores from all the southwest Florida high school football teams in action in week zero of the 2024 season.
For Week 0, we saw the bands for Charlotte High School and Palmetto Ridge High School perform for the first time in 2024.
When you’re behind the wheel of a car, things can change in an instant. One man says he’s paying the price after driving over an open manhole in Lehigh Acres.
We spoke with two businesses that have used the agency. One said they couldn’t believe he got arrested for embezzling money.
The Supervisor of Elections for Lee County, Tommy Doyle is making a public and personal apology days before he is up for re-election.
WINK News has received the full incident report for the night a now former Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is accused of shooting into a Lehigh Acres Jewelry store before speeding away.
The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating profanity-filled graffiti targeting former President Donald Trump, written along Harborwalk Trail in Punta Gorda.
Naples Soap Company is partnering up with NASA and using their space technology to create a new line of products centered around anti-aging.
It’s an end to an era. The iconic Beacon Bowl in Naples is closing its doors after more than 60 years in business.
Some roads within the City of Naples have been reported as impassable due to standing water from heavy rains.
A father is turning the pain of losing his son into action. Brian Sullivan lost his son, 12-year-old Andrew, when he was hit and killed riding his scooter in the villas in June.
Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative disorder that causes tremors, limb stiffness, balance problems, anxiety and depression.
Buying a home is a serious business, and soon, touring a home will be, too.
Police are investigating after a body was found on the ground across the street from the Edison Mall in Fort Myers.
You have one day left to vote early in the 2024 Primary Election.
Friday, August 16
DUNBAR 21 @ RIVERDALE 14
MONSIGNOR PACE 34 @ LEHIGH 0
GATEWAY 19 @ MARINER 27
NAPLES 45 @ GULF COAST 0
BARRON COLLIER 27 @ ESTERO 13
IMMOKALEE 29 @ SOUTH FORT MYERS 14
LELY 62 @ PALMETTO RIDGE 7
CAPE CORAL 34 @ AUBREY ROGERS 7
ST. JOHN NEUMANN 21 @ ECS 18
GATEWAY CHARTER 20 @ CANTERBURY 34
HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL 14 @ SFCA 7
LEMON BAY 6 @ CHARLOTTE 20
IDA BAKER 7 @ EAST LEE COUNTY 45
NORTH FORT MYERS 42 @ CYPRESS LAKE 3
PORT CHARLOTTE 37 @ RIVERVIEW SARASOTA 12
GOLDEN GATE 28 @ EVERGLADES 26
OASIS 27 @ ST. STEPHEN’S EPISCOPAL 0
DESOTO COUNTY 0 @ LAKEWOOD RANCH 30
Thursday, August 15
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 37 @ BISHOP VEROT 14
ISLAND COAST 25 @ BONITA SPRINGS 3