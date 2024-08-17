WINK News

SWFL Scoreboard: High School Football Week 0

Writer: Zach Oliveri, Sylvie Sparks
Friday, August 16

DUNBAR 21 @ RIVERDALE 14

MONSIGNOR PACE 34 @ LEHIGH 0 

GATEWAY 19  @ MARINER 27

NAPLES 45 @ GULF COAST 0

BARRON COLLIER 27  @ ESTERO 13

IMMOKALEE 29 @ SOUTH FORT MYERS 14

LELY 62 @ PALMETTO RIDGE 7

CAPE CORAL 34 @ AUBREY ROGERS 7

ST. JOHN NEUMANN 21 @ ECS 18

GATEWAY CHARTER 20 @ CANTERBURY 34

HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL 14 @ SFCA 7

LEMON BAY 6 @ CHARLOTTE 20

IDA BAKER 7 @ EAST LEE COUNTY 45

NORTH FORT MYERS 42 @ CYPRESS LAKE 3

PORT CHARLOTTE 37 @  RIVERVIEW SARASOTA 12

GOLDEN GATE 28 @ EVERGLADES 26

OASIS 27 @ ST. STEPHEN’S EPISCOPAL 0

DESOTO COUNTY 0 @ LAKEWOOD RANCH 30

Thursday, August 15

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 37 @ BISHOP VEROT 14

ISLAND COAST 25 @ BONITA SPRINGS 3 

