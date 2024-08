This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features the battery of an older person, a man exposing himself on a beach, and property damage with a Sharpie. Augustin Tellez Tapia mugshot Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Augustin Tellez Tapia has been found guilty as charged with battery on a person 65 or older, following a one-day trial in Collier County.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Immokalee Produce Market on Mar. 25 due to a reported battery.

Tapia sold produce at the market and approached a man, accusing him of taking the wood pallets he’d rented to display his produce.

Tapia followed the man and continued arguing until he punched the man in the face unprompted.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and Tapia was arrested, his sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 9.

Richard Mansfield Credit: The Naples Police Department

A Naples man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself and walking nude on a Naples beach earlier this week.

On Monday, at approximately 12:39 p.m., officers responded to Third Avenue N. beach end about a man who exposed himself and walked nude on the beach.

Officers met with a beach patrol specialist, who responded first and stated he had witnessed 74-year-old Richard Mansfield laying in his chair nude, genitals completely visible.

Officers also reportedly observed two black circular rings, similar to penile tension rings in the sand, directly next to his chair.

Mansfield is being charged with indecent exposure of sexual organs.

Charles Arthur Robison Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after allegedly damaging properties at four different locations in a Cape Coral neighborhood last weekend.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 85-year-old Charles Arthur Robison reportedly damaged four properties at 2617 Lamby Ct. on Sunday with a marker.

An investigation determined Robison used a black Sharpie marker to damage properties in the neighborhood.

One of the victims is pressing charges.

Robison is being charged with criminal mischief.