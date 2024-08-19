WINK News

Charlotte County’s only cigar, wine lounge has new owners

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Michelle Lerario has enjoyed smoking cigars for 30 years and particularly enjoyed going to Fedora’s Cigar & Wine Bar in Punta Gorda. 

“I was a customer here,” she said, speaking from the cigar lounge she now owns. 

About 10 months ago Lerario started a Facebook group called Punta Gorda Cigar Aficionados that has 70 members. Back then she never dreamed she would soon own Fedora’s. When the previous owners told her they wanted to sell their business and retire, she immediately offered to buy the establishment located behind Pioneer’s Pizza in Punta Gorda. 

The old owners were out by March 1, and that was the day Lerario took over and hosted a Great Gatsby-themed party to celebrate. 

