Father and deputies take action against speeders following death of 12-year-old

Reporter: Jolena Esperto Writer: Nicholas Karsen
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on motorists exceeding the speed limit following the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy.

Deputies, along with the father of the late Andrew Sulivan, have taken action into their own hands, clocking speeders after the 12-year-old was killed crossing Crystal Drive by an SUV.

LCSO has taken the opportunity via social media to educate the community on preventing aggressive and distracted drivers.

The speed limit on Crystal Drive is 35mph; however, with a speed gun in hand, Brian Sulivan has recorded motorists carelessly breaking the posted signage speeds.

Sulivan spends his time at his son’s growing memorial site to keep the memory of his child alive while helping combat the issue of careless driving.

Sulivan told WINK News that he’d witnessed hundreds of speeders while on patrol during the two-month recording period, stating that the issue has not lightened.

It happens all day; however, it is a little bit more at night, unfortunately,” said Sulivan. Our life has changed with everything, and there have been times when we’ve been out here until five o’clock in the morning, and there are still speeders.”

Sulivan hopes that he can turn the worst tragedy of his life into something good and change Andrew’s memory.

