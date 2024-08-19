Father and deputies take action against speeders following death of 12-year-old

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
There is no lack of exciting oddities to be discovered in Florida, as one WINK News view encounters a snake hitching a ride on top of an alligator.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain and storms starting along the coast and inland this Monday.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on motorists exceeding the speed limit following the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy.
According to authorities, a man suffered an electric shock in Cape Coral.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features the battery of an elderly person, a man exposing himself on a beach, and property damage with a Sharpie.
The memorial for a little boy who was struck and killed by a vehicle this summer has doubled in size over the past couple of months.
Charlotte County detectives are investigating a shooting in the Deep Creek area of Punta Gorda.
Millennial Brewing Company held its World Honey Day event in Downtown Fort Myers on Saturday.
WINK News is campaign central and Saturday was the last day of early voting here in southwest Florida.
Augustin Tellez Tapia has been found guilty as charged with battery on a person 65 or older, following a one-day trial in Collier County.
The Weather Authority says a weak cold front swept to our south bringing along slightly less humid air.
Check out scores from all the southwest Florida high school football teams in action in week zero of the 2024 season.
For Week 0, we saw the bands for Charlotte High School and Palmetto Ridge High School perform for the first time in 2024.
When you’re behind the wheel of a car, things can change in an instant. One man says he’s paying the price after driving over an open manhole in Lehigh Acres.
We spoke with two businesses that have used the agency. One said they couldn’t believe he got arrested for embezzling money.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on motorists exceeding the speed limit following the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy.
Deputies, along with the father of the late Andrew Sulivan, have taken action into their own hands, clocking speeders after the 12-year-old was killed crossing Crystal Drive by an SUV.
LCSO has taken the opportunity via social media to educate the community on preventing aggressive and distracted drivers.
The speed limit on Crystal Drive is 35mph; however, with a speed gun in hand, Brian Sulivan has recorded motorists carelessly breaking the posted signage speeds.
Sulivan spends his time at his son’s growing memorial site to keep the memory of his child alive while helping combat the issue of careless driving.
Sulivan told WINK News that he’d witnessed hundreds of speeders while on patrol during the two-month recording period, stating that the issue has not lightened.
It happens all day; however, it is a little bit more at night, unfortunately,” said Sulivan. Our life has changed with everything, and there have been times when we’ve been out here until five o’clock in the morning, and there are still speeders.”
Sulivan hopes that he can turn the worst tragedy of his life into something good and change Andrew’s memory.