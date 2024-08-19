WINK News

Watch Now

Hodges University’s 34-year run coming to a close

Author: Sheldon Zoldan, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

Hodges University’s final days are edging closer. The college’s last classes are Aug. 25, a year after the institution announced it would close.  

“The school is closing with dignity. It was not going to be like some colleges that disappeared overnight without paying their bills and their contracts,” said school President Charlene Wendel. 

The school is selling as much of the equipment, furniture and other items as close to value as possible, she said.  

Hodges opened in 1990 as International College in Naples and was renamed Hodges University in 2007, honoring Earl and Thelma Hodges, after a $12 million donation. 

Hodges decided to close after facing declining enrollment. It had 443 students enrolled in 2022, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The school had as many as 2,000 students a decade earlier. 

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.