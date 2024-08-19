Hodges University’s 34-year run coming to a close

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The City of Palms Classic basketball tournament will return to the Suncoast Credit Union arena in December.
Colorectal cancer often spreads to the liver requiring long-term chemotherapy, but now doctors are turning to a unique infusion to treat it.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old golden lab was neglected so long that veterinarians found maggots inside her.
Hodges University’s final days are edging closer. The college’s last classes are Aug. 25, a year after the institution announced it would close.
Michelle Lerario has enjoyed smoking cigars for 30 years and particularly enjoyed going to Fedora’s Cigar & Wine Bar in Punta Gorda.
The square tiles are all that remain of Plaka on the Beach, a Greek-themed restaurant that had been in Times Square on Fort Myers Beach since 1981.
SpongeBob is the newest member of the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Check your freezers Southwest Florida. Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders after some customers reported finding metal wire embedded in the products. According to Perdue and the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall covers select lots of three products: Perdue Breaded Chicken Tenders, […]
Later today, President Biden will address the crowd at the United Center in Chicago to kick off the event.
The man accused of murdering his boyfriend in Cape Coral is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing that has been rescheduled for Tuesday.
Crowds of activists began gathering Monday in Chicago for protests outside the Democratic National Convention, hoping to call attention to issues such as economic injustice, reproductive rights and the war in Gaza.
The Lee County Solid Waste Department has announced an adjustment to its operation hours at the Household Chemical Waste Collection Facility.
The stage is set for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago as WINK News attends the affair to provide you with the most current updates.
A man has been arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department received a tip claiming he stole a pickup truck.
A man has passed away from his injuries following an electric shock he received while cutting tree branches in Cape Coral.
Hodges University’s final days are edging closer. The college’s last classes are Aug. 25, a year after the institution announced it would close.
“The school is closing with dignity. It was not going to be like some colleges that disappeared overnight without paying their bills and their contracts,” said school President Charlene Wendel.
The school is selling as much of the equipment, furniture and other items as close to value as possible, she said.
Hodges opened in 1990 as International College in Naples and was renamed Hodges University in 2007, honoring Earl and Thelma Hodges, after a $12 million donation.
Hodges decided to close after facing declining enrollment. It had 443 students enrolled in 2022, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The school had as many as 2,000 students a decade earlier.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.