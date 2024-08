People have a laundry list of complaints with Cape Coral City Council, but is it a majority or just a loud minority?

Whether it’s the stipends, new assessments or developments, people are upset.

At recent meetings, the public has launched threats to vote out council members from their seats.

One of the voices we hear a lot from at meetings is from the Save Jaycee Park group, who want to keep this park the way it is.

WINK News Anchor Liz Biro went to Cape Coral to speak with people about their feelings on the council.

Based on public comments made during the council meetings, neighbors want fresh faces on the council.

But those who attend the meetings regularly, like those from Save Jaycee Park, are only a portion of Southwest Florida’s largest city.

However, those voices may have been loud enough to reach people who have never stepped foot in the Cape Coral City Hall.

Council meeting attendees aren’t afraid to voice their opinions when they don’t like what they see.

“I suggest all of you resign,” said one passionate attendee.

With another saying, “We need a whole new council and definitely a new mayor.”

From giving themselves a pay raise and calling it a stipend to voting for changes to Jaycee Park, a lack of movement on the Yacht Club, the FEMA discount debacle and more, council meeting regulars want change.

David Kalish, a meeting regular, said, “I just pray to God that the people really did listen to us, and there were enough people that did so we can make a difference.”

He and others from the Save Jaycee Park group believe a majority of Cape Coral voters share their thoughts on this council.

One resident said, “I did not vote for a single incumbent. We want fresh blood.”

“I voted them all out,” said another.

And another, “They are not the people that should be running this.”

WINK News went to Coralwood Mall and spoke to neighbors who had never been to a meeting.

While their hot-button issues differ from meeting regulars, this council may be in the hot seat.

Barbara Broderick had this to say, “I would like to see some fresh faces because I hate to see that the same thing is going on over and over.”

“I would assume change is always good,” said Giovanni Peragine.

The stipend was the number one issue we heard from those who aren’t meeting regulars.

Slow recovery after Hurricane Ian was the second big one.

While those who don’t attend meeting’s regularly may want fresh faces, many won’t be voting in this in this primary, they’re waiting until November.

Meanwhile, all those regulars who want this council gone aren’t waiting until November or until elections Tuesday, they already cast their ballot in early voting.