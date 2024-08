Performing ceremonies, honoring veterans and remembering fallen service members are all part of the responsibilities of an honor guard.

For the first time, The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is hosting The National Honor Guard Conference this week.

Nineteen agencies from all over the country are here in Lee County to learn.

The conference trains service members to perform duties like the fallen officer funeral service and proper presentation of honors.

Departments interact with each other, share ideas and learn the best way to perform these special duties.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno spoke about the importance of an honor guard in times of need.

“In different scenarios and situations, we will deploy our honor guard. Last week, we lost a family member in North Florida. Our honor guard went to North Florida to assist. They’re going to represent Lee County, but most importantly, the real reason is to assist that agency in time of need,” he said.

LCSO will host and train guard members from across the United States all week.

It’s an opportunity to teach and learn from one another.