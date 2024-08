Lee County Solid waste facility.

The Lee County Solid Waste Department has announced an adjustment to its operation hours at the Household Chemical Waste Collection Facility.

According to the LCSW, the location of 6441 Topaz Court in Fort Myers will open and close 30 minutes earlier, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, effective Sept. 2.

The change is to improve customer service and align with the facility’s demands.

The facility will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month, except for holidays.

Unwanted household products labeled flammable, toxic, corrosive, and reactive are common household chemical wastes that should be disposed of at the Topaz Court Annex.

Lee County Solid Waste wants to remind residents that this location is where residents may properly dispose of items that may contain lithium-ion batteries, which can be hazardous when disposed of improperly.

Lithium-ion batteries are found in these common products along with others:

Electronic devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets and Bluetooth devices

Power tools

Game controllers

Digital cameras

Portable power packs

Greeting cards

Electric toothbrushes

Toys

E-bikes, e-scooters, electric lawnmowers and hoverboards

For more information on Lee County solid waste, click here.