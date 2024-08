Christopher Andrew Clark Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department received a tip claiming he stole a pickup truck.

On July 25, at around 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of NE Pine Island Rd. about a stolen vehicle report in Cape Coral.

The victim told officers she arrived at around 12:45 p.m. to shop, stayed inside the store for about an hour and then came out. Her black pickup truck was no longer in the parking lot, and her key fob was missing.

She said she either dropped the key in the parking lot or accidentally left it in the car. She called OnStar to lock the vehicle and turn the ignition off.

OnStar advised that the truck had been parked at 535 Pine Island Rd. in North Fort Myers for 30 minutes.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified and located the truck unoccupied. The victim confirmed it was her truck.

Surveillance video obtained by LCSO from a nearby business showed three suspects walking away from the truck.

On Aug. 6, the CCPD posted the surveillance video to its Facebook page, requesting information on the three suspects.

A tip from the public led to the identification of two of the three people.

One person was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Andrew Clark, who was already in the Lee County Jail.

Detectives interviewed the other suspect identified in the video, who was also already in the Lee County Jail.

That suspect said the three of them were at the location on Pine Island Road when Clark walked away to “see a friend.”

He returned and told them a friend had given him the truck. They all got in.

The suspect then said Clark hit the OnStar button and panicked, and that’s when they realized the car was stolen.

He was shown photos of the truck and of Clark and confirmed that the photo was of the truck stolen from the parking lot and that Clark was the person in the other picture.

Clark is being charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.