A man has passed away from his injuries following an electric shock he received while cutting tree branches in Cape Coral.

According to authorities, the man suffered the shock at 3419 SW 27th Ave. in Cape Coral on Sunday.

Family later identified him as Jose Cruz-Garcia. He leaves behind two young children, ages 4 and 2, as well as a 1-week-old baby.

After the initial shock, law enforcement saw the man dangling from his safety belt on top of the ladder used to cut the tree branches.

Crews from the Cape Coral Police Department, Fire Department, Lee County Electric Company, and more emergency vehicles were at the scene for hours.

The Cape Coral Fire Department said life-saving measures were performed.

Ian Milliken is the Cape Coral Fire Rescue Battalion Chief, and he provided details on what happened.

“We had to actually transfer him from his ladder over to our ladder as well as release his ladder belt in order to perform a technical rescue, to get him lower down to the ground,” said Milliken. “Once we got him lower down the ground, we began rendering medical care to him. He is in critical condition. He was eventually transported to Gulf Coast hospital.”

Crews left the scene just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The man was transported to the Gulf Coast Medical Center for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The family of the man returned to the scene on Monday, where they informed WINK News that he had passed and confirmed his identity.

The family told WINK News that Cruz-Garcia stuck a powerline while cutting down a tree branch while working on the home.

The homeowner spoke with WINK News, telling reporters that he has hired Cruz-Garcia and the company he represented, Garcia Tree Trimming and Lawn Service, to work for him for the past three years.

The family asked the homeowner to place a wooden cross on the property where Cruz-Garcia was shocked, and the homeowner agreed.

OSHA and the City of Cape Coral will continue to investigate the situation.

