New treatment for colon cancer

Each weekday at 6:45 a.m. sharp, these students take the bus to a school that’s an hour away.
For the first time, The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is hosting The National Honor Guard Conference this week.
Kelsey Plum is back home after winning her second Olympic gold medal with Team USA women’s basketball.
The stage is set for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago as WINK News attends the affair to provide you with the most current updates.
Is it a majority, or just a loud minority? People have a laundry list of complaints with Cape Coral City Council.
With former FGCU pitcher Angie Bonilla in the pitchers’ circle, las Bravas de Cidra won the Sóftbol Superior Nacional Femenino championship.
The town of Fort Myers Beach wants to crack down on people leaving their cars where they shouldn’t be.
The Chiquita Boat Lock is one step closer to being removed. The DEP issued the final order allowing it.
The City of Palms Classic basketball tournament will return to the Suncoast Credit Union arena in December.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old golden lab was neglected so long that veterinarians found maggots inside her.
Hodges University’s final days are edging closer. The college’s last classes are Aug. 25, a year after the institution announced it would close.
Michelle Lerario has enjoyed smoking cigars for 30 years and particularly enjoyed going to Fedora’s Cigar & Wine Bar in Punta Gorda.
The square tiles are all that remain of Plaka on the Beach, a Greek-themed restaurant that had been in Times Square on Fort Myers Beach since 1981.
SpongeBob is the newest member of the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Colorectal cancer often spreads to the liver, requiring long-term chemotherapy, but now doctors are turning to a unique infusion to treat it.
This therapy delivers chemo directly into the liver, and that greatly increases survival.
The hepatic infusion pump is a game changer, sending chemo directly to liver tumors caused by colorectal cancer.
“Patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, so stage-4 colorectal cancer that’s spread to the liver, up to 40% of them can be cured,” said Dr. Colin Court, surgical oncologist.
Nick Kincaid, an urban planner and new dad, was diagnosed at 37 and placed on traditional chemo by his physician.
“Definitely getting that initial diagnosis was very shocking,” he said.
He stopped working, began regular chemo and fatigue took over his life.
Faced with a lifetime of chemo, Kincaid is fortunate enough to work with Dr. Court, who shifted his treatment to HAI pump therapy.
“We place this into a small artery that comes off the hepatic artery that is the main blood supply to the liver and it continuously infuses chemotherapy into that hepatic artery,” Court said.
And it provides 400 times the dosage while causing minimal side effects.
“Having a doctor sort of look at it a bit differently and a see a pathway to a cure, and see other options for me was very powerful,” Kincaid said.
This FDA-approved device remains in place for the length of the treatment. The HAI pump is not available everywhere, so be sure to ask your doctor.