A mother’s mission to honor her son’s life is moving forward.

Zach Martin died of heat stroke during football practice back in 2017.

Since then Martin’s mother and his family have pushed for awareness with the Zach Martin Foundation; its focus is to improve safety measures.

WINK News Reporter Tiffany Rizzo went to Fort Myers to speak with Zach’s mother, and she says she wants to have first responders cool first and transport second when it comes to heat emergencies.

She says by doing this it will save lives!

Martin’s absence leaves a big hole in his mom, Laurie Giordano’s heart.

“Zach was a giant of a kid. He was the biggest in his class from a very young age to the year that he passed away. He was six feet four inches, 320 pounds, offensive lineman. He loved football. Loved his family. Loved his family. He was quiet and gentle, but absolutely rooted for the underdog and was a protector,” said Giordano.

And he continues protecting others through the Zach Martin Foundation.

The foundation has already passed the Zach Martin Act which provides heat education and on-site ice baths for high school athletes in Florida, but they want to do even more.

“There’s no reason why we can’t do the same thing with EMS,” Giordano said.

WINK News asked South Trail Fire Department what their current protocol is when they respond to heat emergencies.

Victor Garcia, a paramedic with the fire department told us, “Try to get them to AC. We have ice packs that we use, and we can put them on their neck, under their armpits, on their chest. We can put water on their shirt, water on them, on their head. If that doesn’t work, then we move to more aggressive measures, active cooling; that means we will start an IV on you intravenously. We would put our cold fluids into your veins, or temperature room fluids into your veins, and that will speed up the process.”

“It would be really great if there were procedures in place for first responders when they suspect that there is exertional heat illness,” Giordano said.

Giordano is asking first responders to have lots of ice on hand to help them cool them down immediately.

But prevention is better than treatment …

“If you know you’re going to be out in this heat, you have to hydrate the day before. Drink plenty of water, maybe some electrolytes as well to replace any that may be lost,” said another paramedic.

If you do feel any effects from the heat like dizziness or excessive sweating, get out of the heat and find some shade to cool yourself off!