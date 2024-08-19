WINK News

Watch Now

New therapy dog named SpongeBob joins Punta Gorda Police Department

Writer: Matias Abril
Published: Updated:
Spongebob

Who lives in a pineapple in the Punta Gorda Police Department?

SpongeBob, the therapy dog!

Furry and yellow and comforting is he…

SpongeBob, the therapy dog!

If a smile and happiness is something you wish…

SpongeBob, the therapy dog!

Then drop by community events, schools and nursing homes and meet him…

SpongeBob, the therapy dog!

SpongeBob is the newest member of the Punta Gorda Police Department.

The 1-year-old yellow lab was trained locally by Punta Gorda Police Lt. Justin Davoult.

The dog’s mission is to bring comfort to everyone he meets, especially during tough times.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.