Times Square sale sets real estate record on Fort Myers Beach

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
The square tiles are all that remain of Plaka on the Beach, a Greek-themed restaurant that had been in Times Square on Fort Myers Beach since 1981. 

Just one of those square tiles, about a square foot in size, was deemed worth $1,100, when factoring the size and price of the 3,318-square-foot lot at 1001 Estero Blvd. 

1001 FMB LLC purchased the lot for $3.65 million July 24. The company, owned by Shlomo Melloul and Levi Maimon, intends to build retail space on the first floor and a restaurant on the second. It hired MHK Architecture to design it, but renderings are not yet available. 

The new landowners could not be reached for comment, but real estate broker Joe Pavich Jr. said he’s excited about the future of Times Square. 

