The town of Fort Myers Beach wants to crack down on people leaving their cars where they shouldn’t be.

The town wants to remove the problem by towing the offending vehicles away.

The town believes this will make more spots available for those who park the right way, by paying the exact amount for the time they’re here visiting and in areas where it’s allowed on the beach, but people we spoke with Monday said if the town actually starts towing or immobilizing a vehicle many people won’t risk coming here.

When you come to Fort Myers Beach, you will pay $20, $4, or pay by the hour. Don’t expect to park for free.

For Elin Mastrangelo and many others, parking on the beach is pricey.

“They should be doing whatever they can to draw people here, but when you spend $25, that takes a chunk out of your daily budget,” Mastrangelo said.

But imagine if you spend $25 to park and your parking meter expires and you take about 15 minutes to pack up and walk to your car, and it’s gone, towed away.

We told people Monday that the town of Fort Myers Beach is talking about amending immobilization and impounding of illegally parked vehicles.

Fort Myers Beach is holding a meeting next month where a decision will be made if they start towing away cars that violate parking rules here.