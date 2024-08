Two County Commission seats were open in Lee County, and results have come in for District 3 and District 5.

Lee County’s Ray Sandelli is finishing out his term in District 3, with David Mulicka, Matthew Thornton and Jake Cataldo battling for the spot.

Cataldo is a write-in candidate and will face the winner of this two-person primary contest.

As of 9:20 p.m., Mulicka had enough votes, with 64.29% in his favor and all precincts reporting, to win and will now face Jake Cataldo in November.

In District 5 of Lee County, Lee County Commissioner Amanda Cochran was challenging incumbent Mike Greenwell.

Greenwell beat Cochran in the race for District 5 with 55.33% of the votes in his favor. He will face Democrat Kizzie Fowler during the General election in November.

Sandelli is retiring after announcing he wouldn’t be running for reelection when his term was up, saying in a statement:

“Governor DeSantis called upon me in August of 2019 to fill the vacated Lee County Board of Commissioners, District 3 seat left by the unfortunate passing of my predecessor, Commissioner Larry Kiker. In 2020, I was able to successfully run for a full four-year term which ends in November of 2024. I am not a politician and have always defined myself as simply a public servant. A sense of purpose in each day and the joy of service to our Nation, State, and County has been, and continues to be, an honor.”

Matthew Thornton (left) and David Mulicka

Mulicka tells WINK News he has a passion for Lee County and has loved it his entire life, and he knows what works for the county and what doesn’t.

Thornton has a 40-year career in construction and wants to focus on sustainable development.

WINK News Anchor Annette Montgomery was at Pelican Preserve for Mulicka’s watch party along with some notable attendees:

Matt Caldwell, candidate for Property Appraiser

Bill Ribble, candidate for School Board District 3

Krissy Houlihan, State Committee Representative

Councilmen Ray Sandelli and Cecil Pendergrass

Sam Fisher, School Board member

Senator Jonathan Martin

Spencer Roach, member of the Florida House of Rep.

