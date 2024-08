People gathered to speak against future changes to Jaycee Park in Cape Coral City Council meeting (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Cape Coral City Council could be flipped upside down, as four seats are up for grabs on this Primary Day.

Locals have vocalized their discontent with the current council; however, will all the complaining, shouting, and petitioning turn into action?

Coral Coral residents have passionately defended against the proposed changes to Jaycee Park, stating that further development is unnecessary.

The council also attempted to impose a monthly stipend for expenses for taking over the Community Redevelopment Agency.

The stipend granted the mayor an additional $5,000 monthly and each council member $3,300 monthly.

Locals were furious as the vote was not taken to the public.

Water and utilities continued to bring massive headaches for residents, as the price tag for the Utilities Extension Project aimed to increase rates by 11% per year.

Water, wastewater, and fire line rates will also increase by 5%, effective Oct. 1, 2027.

Regardless of the outcomes, every registered voter is encouraged to go to the polls and voice who they want to represent them.