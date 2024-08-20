Charlotte County incumbents come out big winners

Two Charlotte County School Board incumbents will both retain their seats.

Kim Amontree got 20,105 votes compared to Leonardo Trent‘s 8,911. Amontree, District 2, has been on the board representing Punta Gorda since 2016.

This race garnered attention because her opponent, Trent, is 19 years old. He graduated from Charlotte High School last school year. As for what his future holds, at a watch party Tuesday night, he told WINK News Reporter Asha Patel he has matured a lot. He’s happy with all the support he received and still has plans to “better the school district.”

School Board Member District 3, Bob Segur, will also retain his seat. Segur, who has served on the board since 2012, faced Karina Schmitt, an outspoken critic of the district. Segur secured 52.96% of the vote compared to Schmitt’s 47.04%.

Two of the incumbents on the Board of Charlotte County Commissioners, Republicans Bill Truex and Joe Tiseo, both won Tuesday night.

Tiseo first took office in 2016. Truex owns Truex Preferred Construction and has served on the board since 2012.

“I’m here for everybody, and it doesn’t matter if you voted for me or didn’t vote for me. I’m here to serve you,” said Truex. “I still need to listen to the people of our community, make sure I’m evaluating everything, and make the right decisions in our community.”

Truex also told WINK News reporter Maddie Heron this would be his last term.

“I’m retiring. We don’t have term limits, but I do want to retire. Made a promise to my wife and I’m going to enjoy the last four that I got to serve this community with pride and honor,” he added.

Herron also caught up with Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, who won 80% of the vote. Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. Credit: WINK News

“We’ve done a lot of great things here in the agency, in the community, and we plan on continuing that. But you know, you never take anything for granted,” stated Prummell. “We ran like we were 30 points behind, and we did a good, clean campaign.”

According to his sheriff’s office bio, Prummell is a 26-year law enforcement veteran who began his career with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in 1992. He was elected Sheriff on August 14, 2012.