On Tuesday, Lee County commissioners agreed to publish a draft of a “mission agreement” between Lee County, Lee Health and the Lee Health Memorial System on the county website.

This is a decision that could change the game for Lee Health.

“This is important to the people here, and it’s important to Lee Health that we are able to compete effectively and provide that safety net care that we’ve provided for over 100 years,” said Dr. Lawrence Antonucci, president & CEO of Lee Health.

This is after Lee County commissioners unanimously voted to publish their “mission agreement” on the county website for the public to review on Tuesday.

“It allows us to do some of the things that we can’t do now, doing things like joint ventures with other physicians, with other organizations, being able to work outside the county. We recognize that 20% of our patients are coming from outside the county,” Antonucci said.

While many took to the podium to express their support, all but one commissioner questioned the financial viability of the system and how becoming private would help.

Commissioners approved the publication with the hopes of using these next 45 days to understand these issues better as well as how this will impact healthcare in Lee County.

“The whole purpose of this is the source, so we were able to continue our safety net mission, and that is to take care of everyone, regardless of their ability to pay, and that will continue well; it’ll allow us to fund those patients,” Antonucci said.

It will include the total values of all assets and liabilities that will be transferred upon approval, but that decision will not be made until October.