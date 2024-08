WINK News is Campaign Central, and we’re covering three races in Lee County, including the Ward 2 race in the City of Fort Myers.

The first race was in Fort Myers and Councilman Johnny Streets was finishing out his term for Ward 2, and three people were looking to take that spot.

Diana Giraldo, Chanette Campbell-Brunson and Jacquelyn McMiller.

As of 9 p.m. with all 6 precincts reporting, Diana Giraldo had enough votes at 48.97% to secure her spot as the new Councilmember of the Fort Myers City Council.

WINK News Anchor Annette Montgomery was in Fort Myers speaking with the candidates.

Each one feels like they have a chance to win to be the newest addition to the Fort Myers City Council.

They know the issues neighbors in Ward 2 face: concerns with infrastructure, law enforcement and quality of life.

Each one of them thinks they have what it takes to fix those issues.

The longest-serving member of the Fort Myers City Council is leaving his Ward 2 seat, with three hopefuls looking to take his spot. Chanetta Campbell-Brunson

“People should vote for me because I have first lived in Fort Myers for over 62 years, and I have experience with addressing practical issues in our community,” said Chanetta Campbell-Brunson, a candidate for Ward 2. Jacquelyn McMiller

Jacquelyn McMiller explained why she believes people should vote for her.

“Well, I ran in 2020 as mayor, and we broke records then,” she said, “and they trusted me at that point. You know, we had town halls and meetings when I was competing against Mayor Anderson, and I let the people know who I was, what I stood for.”

Diana Giraldo

The third candidate, Diana Giraldo said, “I’ve been in Fort Myers for 18 years, and I used to work for the City of Fort Myers. I was an employee of the city, so I understand the operations and all that.”

Three women, all vying for your vote.

Their priorities if elected?

“I’m big on road safety. I’m a bicycle crash survivor myself, but road safety traffic,” said Giraldo.

“My priorities for Ward 2 is we’ve struggled, you know, desperately with our infrastructure, ensuring that our roads, ensuring that we even have sidewalks,” said McMiller.

“Our infrastructure in Fort Myers is so bad, and people have been coming to me in reference to addressing one of these issues,” said Brunson.

Each candidate has lived in Fort Myers for extensive time and has ties with the community.

