Matthew Christopher Whited Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man from Lehigh Acres has been arrested after several drugs and guns were allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop in Cape Coral.

On Tuesday, at approximately 12:45 a.m., a Cape Coral police officer conducted a traffic stop on a red four-door car near the 3800 block of Del Prado Blvd S.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the officer saw the driver, 25-year-old Matthew Christopher Whited, reaching under the seat and appearing to be manipulating an object.

While the officer approached the car, the Whited attempted to exit without being asked.

The officer told the driver to get back in the car. When he approached the driver’s side, the officer could smell burnt marijuana.

Whited reportedly continued to make movements, reaching for something under the driver’s seat, and was instructed to place his hands on the steering wheel.

After Whited continued to reach for something again, the officer asked him to exit the car for safety reasons.

Officers searched the car and found a loaded gun, one Draco gun, three guns in the trunk, presumptive marijuana, a clear bag with over 28 grams of cocaine, a clear bag with 0.2 grams of fentanyl, a black scale with residue, $4,335 in cash and a clear bag with several empty bags.

Whited is being charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of Paraphernalia, and displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony.