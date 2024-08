Everywhere you look, there are signs that it’s election season.

The field of candidates is narrowed down in the Primary on August 20, 2024. The General Election takes place on November 5, 2024.

There are television commercials and videos online, and you have likely received a robocall or text. The question is, are those robocalls and texts legal? WINK News went digging for information.

It may not surprise you to hear that unwanted calls are the Federal Communications Commission‘s top consumer complaint. The FCC has very strict rules regarding those calls and texts.

Robocall Restrictions

The agency prohibits political campaign-related autodialed or prerecorded voice calls and prerecorded voice messages “to cell phones, pagers, or other mobile devices without the called party’s prior express consent.”

They are permitted when made to landlines, even without advance permission. However, without permission, the calls are limited to no more than three within a 30-day period.

Political Robotexts

The FCC added, “Political text messages sent to a mobile phone using an autodialer require the called party’s prior express consent. Messages sent manually can be sent without prior consent.”

To report the person or group who sent the text, forward it to 7726 or “SPAM.”

Campaigns are also expected to honor opt-out requests if you reply “STOP.”

Taking Action

If you worry that your complaint will not be heard, it is worth noting some recent actions taken by the FCC.

In May, the FCC proposed a $2 Million fine against Lingo Telecom, LLC, “related to the spoofed, deepfake illegal robocalls that targeted potential New Hampshire voters prior to the January primary.”

In April, the FCC issued a cease-and-desist letter against Veriwave Telco, ordering it to stop an apparently illegal robocall campaign pertaining to a “National Tax Relief Program.”

In February, the agency made AI-generated voices in robocalls illegal.

Filing a Complaint

Online: https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov

By phone: 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322)

By mail – Include your name, address, contact information and complaint details.

Mail to: Federal Communications Commission, Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554

NOTE: The Federal Trade Commission runs the National Do Not Call Registry. While political calls and texts do not fall under this category, registering could help stop other unwanted calls, and it’s free.