Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking coastal showers and storms before temperatures rise on this Tuesday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For the early afternoon, scattered rain and storms are possible. In the evening, expect mainly dry conditions throughout the coast.”

Tuesday

Coastal showers and storms will continue moving onshore through the morning hours with scattered rain and storms possible throughout midday Tuesday.

Temperatures will once again not be as hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Showers move out through the afternoon and the coast will be dry for your evening plans.

Wednesday

A weak onshore wind Wednesday morning will once again allow for a few showers to be along the coast through the morning commute.

Scattered rain and storms will be likely along the coast and through all of Southwest Florida from midday though the early afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday

Scattered rain and storms will be around Southwest Florida for your Thursday plans.

Coastal showers in the morning will continue to move onshore and farther inland through the day, with scattered storms possibly through the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Hurricane Ernesto

The Weather Authority is tracking Hurricane Ernesto as it moves rapidly away from the US Coast and Newfoundland.

The effects of swells generated by Ernesto on the coasts of Bermuda, the northeast U.S., and Atlantic Canada should diminish during the next day or so.

Ernesto is weakening and is now being ingested into a larger area of low pressure as it heads across the North Atlantic.

No additional development is expected in the tropics over the next seven days.