Cape Coral proposes pay increase for crossing guards

The city of Cape Coral plans to keep the streets safer for children by offering a healthy pay increase for crossing guards.

The pay would go from $21.30 per hour to $28.30, making it a seven-dollar raise. It’s also an item on the city council’s agenda.

Each day, kids are greeted and protected by crossing guards going to and from school. Linda Mulch happens to be one of them for Cape Coral Elementary School.

“I just have to work with cars and just keep the kids safe and cross them. And I love working with little kids, so kind of fit,” said Mulch.

Mulch’s passion for children all started about five years ago.

“I retired in 2017 and just wanted to do something part-time to keep myself out of mischief,” said Mulch. “I was raised in Cape Coral. I actually went to Cape Elementary, which is where I’m crossing guard for kids. I just wanted something to do, an hour or two. So, it kind of fits with my schedule.”

Mulch said within that small window of time, she enjoys it, but the pay, she says, could be better.

“It’s just extra spending money for me,” said Mulch. “It’s not really a full-time job. So luckily, I don’t have to work full-time as a crossing guard to supply my income.”

The city of Cape Coral is looking at a pay raise.

Currently, some crossing guards make $21.30 per hour. If the city council approves, that could go up to $28.30 an hour, which Mulch says could make a big difference for her and others.

“I mean, that would be a big help. It would be really nice so I could use it,” said Mulch.

The city of Cape Coral is seeking approval on the crossing guard pay wage increase during Wednesday night’s city council meeting.