Cape Coral proposes pay increase for crossing guards

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Get your pink ready! The countdown is on for Southwest Florida’s making strides against breast cancer walk.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred in Naples on Wednesday night.
Seahawk legend turned Super Bowl champion Jaylen Watkins has taken over as defensive coordinator at Cape Coral.
A father is sharing the pain and frustrations that his family continues to face after his son was raped by Lauren King, a former fort myers school teacher’s assistant.
A healthy pay increase for crossing guards. That’s the plan for the city of Cape Coral to keep the streets safer for their kids.
A program in Fort Myers teaches students with autism the skills of dog training using positive reinforcement.
The Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel has been sitting vacant for nearly two years but Wednesday, that changed. The structural demolition started and the hotel and restaurant were fully demolished.
The Cape Coral City Council is discussing Jaycee Park and the proposed renovations on Wednesday night.
The city of Cape Coral is proposing to add more than two dozen roundabouts all around the city.
Ever heard of lectin? It is a compound found in plants and it’s cooking up a lot of controversy
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is an animal lover who understands the benefits of having dogs around people during stressful situations.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for August 21, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
Two longtime foes, North Fort Myers and Cape Coral, meet on Friday to kickoff the regular season in the WINK News Game of the Week.
Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton are headlining the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party’s choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak Friday “about the present historical moment and his path forward,” his campaign announced Wednesday, fueling growing speculation that Kennedy could drop out and support Republican nominee Donald Trump.
The city of Cape Coral plans to keep the streets safer for children by offering a healthy pay increase for crossing guards.
The pay would go from $21.30 per hour to $28.30, making it a seven-dollar raise. It’s also an item on the city council’s agenda.
Each day, kids are greeted and protected by crossing guards going to and from school. Linda Mulch happens to be one of them for Cape Coral Elementary School.
“I just have to work with cars and just keep the kids safe and cross them. And I love working with little kids, so kind of fit,” said Mulch.
Mulch’s passion for children all started about five years ago.
“I retired in 2017 and just wanted to do something part-time to keep myself out of mischief,” said Mulch. “I was raised in Cape Coral. I actually went to Cape Elementary, which is where I’m crossing guard for kids. I just wanted something to do, an hour or two. So, it kind of fits with my schedule.”
Mulch said within that small window of time, she enjoys it, but the pay, she says, could be better.
“It’s just extra spending money for me,” said Mulch. “It’s not really a full-time job. So luckily, I don’t have to work full-time as a crossing guard to supply my income.”
The city of Cape Coral is looking at a pay raise.
Currently, some crossing guards make $21.30 per hour. If the city council approves, that could go up to $28.30 an hour, which Mulch says could make a big difference for her and others.
“I mean, that would be a big help. It would be really nice so I could use it,” said Mulch.
The city of Cape Coral is seeking approval on the crossing guard pay wage increase during Wednesday night’s city council meeting.