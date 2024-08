Collier County Domestic Animal Services (DAS) is suspending stray, community and owner-surrender cat intake.

According to DAS, this precautionary measure follows a recent rise in feline panleukopenia (FPV) cases among felines in the area.

It is also known as feline distemper.

Symptoms, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, can include:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Fever

Depression/lethargy

Loss of appetite

Dehydration (may appear as sunken eyes or dry gums)

Painful belly

FPV is a highly contagious virus that affects only cats and poses no threat to humans or other animal species.

However, this potentially fatal disease can spread quickly among unvaccinated or immunocompromised felines.

While cat intake is suspended, DAS still has healthy, vaccinated cats available for adoption.

There are also other animal shelters in Collier County, including cat-focused ones, that residents can reach out to.

Below you will find a select list with links:

