This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Eddie Deleon turned 45 on Wednesday and Lee County Deputies would love to give him some jailhouse orange and handcuffs. Deleon is wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant after he failed to show up for court.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News he got busted with crack. He is a repeat offender with several arrests in Lee, Glades, Hendry and Sarasota counties. He’s been to prison twice and has tattoos on his neck and chest.

Kenneth Martinez-Ortiz has been on the run since May. Investigators said he skipped court in Collier County on grand theft charges. His last known address was in East Naples, but he also has connections in Orlando and may have headed there to avoid jail time.

Kwame Richardson‘s case is enough to make you check your credit report. The 29-year-old is wanted in Lee County for failing to appear in court. His arrest report claimed he obtained credit card and ID information for several people using the dark web and then went on a spending spree in Downtown Fort Myers’ bars and restaurants last year. He reportedly spent between $2,500 and $18,000 a night using the fraudulent information. When police arrested him, they found the personal information of 66 people.

To protect yourself from identity and credit card theft, you should check statements and balances, and monitor your credit report. To get a free copy of your credit report, click here.

If you have seen any of the people featured in this week’s Most Wanted Wednesday, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.