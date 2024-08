Sanibel Captiva Community Bank decided to be proactive in ending a bankless Fort Myers Beach.

The bank closed the deal Aug. 20 on a vacant lot, paying $1,795,000 for 0.3 acres on the beach side of Estero Boulevard, across the street from the Fort Myers Beach Public Library, at 2670 and 2680 Estero Blvd.

“My board has had Fort Myers Beach on its radar for several years,” Sanibel Captiva Community Bank President Kyle DeCicco said. “But it wasn’t until very recently, post-storm, and really in the past few months that we decided to make a run at something on Fort Myers Beach. We believe in this market. We believe in our island communities.”

Not since seven months before Hurricane Ian struck Sept. 28, 2022, has Fort Myers Beach had an on-site bank other than some automated teller machines.

