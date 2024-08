Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms throughout this Wednesday afternoon, with overall temperatures slightly dropping.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “It’s a rather rainy and stormy start, with some areas experiencing stronger rainfall and lightning. Ponding on the roads is possible due to the heavier rainfall, so take the extra time this morning for your morning commute.

Wednesday

Scattered rain and storms this Wednesday morning will continue this afternoon.

Expect heavy rain from time to time to cause ponding on the roads.

Because of the rain and cloud cover, highs will be cooler and in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Drier conditions are likely by the evening.

Thursday

Scattered rain and storms will be around Southwest Florida for your Thursday plans.

Coastal showers in the morning will continue to move onshore and farther inland through the day, with scattered storms possibly through the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Friday

Coastal showers and storms will continue moving onshore for your Friday morning commute, and more rain and storms are expected for Friday afternoon and evening.

Our pattern will be shifting, so drier mornings will be in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.