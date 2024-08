Governor Ron DeSantis’ environmental agency is considering plans to turn some of Florida’s park spaces into areas that feature more recreational amenities, and people are not happy.

“This is not good,” said Renee LePere. “The purpose of state parks is to preserve the wild places. This is not preserving wild places. This is further development.”

The plans include more lodges, golfing, pickleball courts and disc golf courses.

“I’m worried about the pesticides and the herbicides that are used to maintain a golf course. They are affecting the animals that live there, and not only that but eventually getting into our own water supply again,” LePere added.

What we know is plans involve at least nine parks, including two in the Tampa Bay area; Honeymoon Island and Hillsborough River state parks.

“The fear is the nine parks that are slated to have changes to come to it’s kind of like a testing ground for how this is going to work,” said LePere.

Environmental groups like the Florida Wildlife Federation and the Florida Native Plant Society are encouraging people to make their voices heard and protect their parks.

“A lot of local residents aren’t on board with it either. They’re like, ‘Look, we go to these parks to get away from noise and to commune with nature.’ I mean, there’s certainly plenty of literature out there about what being in a natural setting does for people’s not only mental but physical health. And we keep taking these places away more and more. There needs to be a balance.

Renee LePere has lived in Port Charlotte since 1986 and is totally against the changes.

“As we know, Florida is being developed at a rapid pace. Right now, we’re running out of wild places. I’m not necessarily anti-pickleball or anti-golf course, but Visit Florida advertises that we have more golf courses than any other state,” LePere explained.

She said we live in this beautiful natural state, but then we’ve paved it over and put up a parking lot. She said she misses what Florida used to look like and doesn’t want it to continue changing.