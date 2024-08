The Great Wolf Lodge is a family fun park and is set to open in Naples.

The multi-million dollar facility is jam-packed with activities for the families to enjoy.

The nearly completed project includes a 92,000-square-foot indoor water park featuring 12 slides, three pools, and two interactive water play zones.

The 62,000 square foot Adventure Park will offer guests an abundance of attractions, such as an indoor ropes course and zipline, miniature golf, arcade and an all-new virtual reality experience. A collection of complimentary family entertainment offerings, including a new multi-media show in the resort’s lobby. Several culinary venues range from pizza and burgers to upscale dining and premium ice cream treats.

The resort comes with 500 family guest suites and with so many activities comes new job opportunities.

Jason Bays is the general manager of The Great Wolf Lodge and said more than 600 people were hired.

“The interest in working for Great Wolf Lodge was super high and we’re really excited to bring on so many packed members from the local community to be a part of what we do here at Great Wolf,” said Bays.

Bays said there are more economic benefits to the Great Wolf Lodge opening.

“We’re projecting to bring about a 5 billion dollar impact to Collier County, according to a study by Collier County. An economic study was done over a 30-year time frame. So it’s a significant economic driver for the region,” said Bays.

With the resort set to open in about a month, people are already making sure to have their family suite booked in advance.

“We got a lot of rooms already occupied and ready to go, and we have people booking as far out as six to eight months from now,” said Bays. We got some great deals right now if you go on greatwolf.com you can save up to 30% off booking a booking a suite right now.”

The official grand opening is set for Sept. 25.