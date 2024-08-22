Fort Myers Historic Preservation Commission deciding what to do with Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers

WINK News
WINK News
The Lee County Supervisor of Elections office has confirmed that there will not be a recount for the Lee County School Board race.
The military heritage museum in Punta Gorda got quite the scare Thursday morning.
John Thacker was punched in the face on Monday night over an argument about his neighbor’s loud music. His alleged attacker is 65-year-old Donald Otto. Otto is a neighbor who lives right across the street in North Fort Myers. Thacker used to call Otto a friend. “I was sitting in there. My man cave, I […]
Omalizumab, an FDA-approved drug traditionally prescribed to treat asthma, has been found to limit allergic reactions in people with multiple food allergies.
Labor Day is on September 2; for many stores, that means sales.
The high debate about this building will soon be over. Right now people are talking about what will happen to the Richards building in downtown Fort Myers.
The Florida Department of Transportation told us the volume of traffic is going to be high regardless since this is a popular area.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred near Ava Maria.
Governor Ron DeSantis’ environmental agency is considering plans to turn some of Florida’s park spaces into areas that feature more recreational amenities, and people are not happy.
The Port Royal Club got the go-ahead to move forward with its $100 million reconstruction after roughly 10 hours of hearings and continued opposition by a neighbor concerned about excessive noise.
Former Fort Myers Mayor Bruce Tolford Grady passed away on Aug. 14 at the age of 73.
The store on the corner of Periwinkle Way and Tarpon Bay Road was the third location of a business that opened in 1899, making it the longest-running business in Southwest Florida.
Punta Gorda City Council members Aug. 21 unanimously decided to proceed with a design and engineering study for about 1,400 households in the Charlotte Park section currently on septic systems.
The Fort Myers Police Department confirmed an active investigation at a home on Lemongrass Drive, with SWAT on the scene.
The DNC’s third night showcased a familiar former president, Bill Clinton, and introduced more Americans to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, little known outside his state until Vice President Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate.
The Fort Myers Historic Preservation Commission has made a decision regarding the white paint on the historic downtown Richards building.
At Thursday’s meeting, a motion to approve city staff’s recommendations passed unanimously.
Staff recommendations included a denial of the request for after-the-fact approval to paint the previously unpainted brick façade on Hendry Street.
Staff also recommended a required removal of the paint on the front side of the Richards building using the “gentlest means possible.”
Prior to the removal of the paint, the owners will also be required to submit a Certificate of Review application detailing the methods of paint removal for review and approval by the Commission prior to the commencement of the corrective work.
This all stemmed from when the building was first painted without permission a few months ago by the Alessio Development, which currently owns the historic building.
In March, photos of what was a brick-covered building being painted white were posted on Facebook.
The city of Fort Myers put a stop work order in place to get these painters to put their brushes down and get approval. Instead, they painted the building white.
Being a historical building, the Lee Trust Historical Preservation Committee has to give buildings like the Richards the OK before it is worked on.
Whitney Richards Kearns, whose great grandfather is R.Q. Richards, the namesake of the Richards building, spoke to WINK News ahead of the hearing.
She shared with WINK News Reporter Amy Galo how the building has a rich history of over 100 years, and she hates to see it painted over.
“That red brick is part of its charm, and I think it needs to be restored, especially given the code that specifically said it was not meant to be changed in the first place,” said Richards Kearns. “I want them to resort to the red brick that it was. I want them to pay the full fine. I want the city to bring the full might of the code against them.”