Fort Myers Historic Preservation Commission deciding what to do with Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Historic Preservation Commission has made a decision regarding the white paint on the historic downtown Richards building.

At Thursday’s meeting, a motion to approve city staff’s recommendations passed unanimously.

Staff recommendations included a denial of the request for after-the-fact approval to paint the previously unpainted brick façade on Hendry Street.

Staff also recommended a required removal of the paint on the front side of the Richards building using the “gentlest means possible.”

Prior to the removal of the paint, the owners will also be required to submit a Certificate of Review application detailing the methods of paint removal for review and approval by the Commission prior to the commencement of the corrective work.

This all stemmed from when the building was first painted without permission a few months ago by the Alessio Development, which currently owns the historic building.

In March, photos of what was a brick-covered building being painted white were posted on Facebook.

The city of Fort Myers put a stop work order in place to get these painters to put their brushes down and get approval. Instead, they painted the building white.

Being a historical building, the Lee Trust Historical Preservation Committee has to give buildings like the Richards the OK before it is worked on.

Whitney Richards Kearns, whose great grandfather is R.Q. Richards, the namesake of the Richards building, spoke to WINK News ahead of the hearing.

She shared with WINK News Reporter Amy Galo how the building has a rich history of over 100 years, and she hates to see it painted over.

“That red brick is part of its charm, and I think it needs to be restored, especially given the code that specifically said it was not meant to be changed in the first place,” said Richards Kearns. “I want them to resort to the red brick that it was. I want them to pay the full fine. I want the city to bring the full might of the code against them.”



