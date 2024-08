The third phase of the game is a point of interest, in this week’s WINK News game of the week featuring North Fort Myers at Cape Coral.

Each team will send out a female kicker with Sophia Fallacara kicking for Cape Coral and Brooke Hankinson kicking for North Fort Myers.

High school seniors always want to make the most of their final year.

For Sophia Fallacara, a soccer player most of her life, she decided to try something new.

I’m always willing to take on a challenge. So I thought it was a great idea.

Sophia tried out for her high school football team, the CCHS Seahawks, who didn’t even have a kicker in the spring.

“I didn’t think most people believed me. Cause I’d tell people I was going to try out and they’re like oh okay. I don’t think people thought I was going to make it through,” said Fallacara.

“I remember the first time she actually went out there and kicked, I said okay we can work with this. You know so she’s just improved greatly,” said teammate Tyler.

Football brought some adjustments from kicking to being on a team with all guys.

“We have to count our steps. I’m not used to doing that,” said Fallacara. “Boys, they’ll straight up tell you to your face do better. You need to do better, which I love. I think it’s really good we’re all straightforward with one another.”

When she takes the field Friday night, she’ll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline.

In North Fort Myers “The Red Knights” kicker Brooke Hankinson.

I played soccer with her when I was younger so I’m really excited to see what she’s got” said Hankinson. “She played defense when I was on her team and I was playing goalie and we had a great time together. And she was always able to hit soccer balls far so we’ll see how the football goes.

Fallacara and Hankinson are excited to be on the same field together to set an example for the young girls in the stands.

“Probably really inspirational to show them that you can do whatever you put your mind to you know if you work hard,” said Fallacara. “Girls can do anything. And I just really hope they look up to me and Brooke and be like I can do this.”

Inspiring others, one kick at a time.

Sophia and Brooke are part of our wink news game of the week.

You can catch our live coverage Friday night starting at 5 p.m.