Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking more rain and storms as coastal showers move onshore throughout this Thursday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “More rain will be coming our way, with an expected rainfall total between .5 and 2″ in some areas. Scattered showers will occur throughout this Thursday.”

Thursday

Scattered rain and storms will be around Southwest Florida for your Thursday plans.

Coastal showers in the morning will continue to move onshore and increase in coverage through the day with scattered storms this afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday

Coastal showers and storms will continue moving onshore for your Friday morning commute with more rain and storms expected for Friday afternoon and evening.

Our pattern will be shifting which is why we have the rain chance both Friday morning and afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saturday

An East wind will be bringing drier weather for your Saturday morning plans.

While the morning will be drier, scattered rain and storms will develop and move through for your Saturday afternoon plans.

Highs will be a touch hotter and in the lower to mid-90s.