The Edison Ford Estates will shut down for three days after termites were found in a couple of buildings.

Officials said they will fumigate before airing out the buildings for a couple of days to kill the insects.

The Edison Ford Estates found termites gnawing through the wood at the welcome center, the gift shop and two office buildings.

“Termites have been found in our museum and the lab. Pesticide company is going to tent the buildings, and that should take care of the problem,” said Lisa Wilson, PR director at Edison and Ford Estates.

But the Edison Estate isn’t going to tent the buildings until Sept. 17, so we called Truly Nolen.

They showed us the kind of damage termites are capable of, and to prevent this from happening again, the Edison Estate will fumigate.

“[We] use poisonous gas to kill everything under that tarp, and that’s really the only way you’re going to get rid of them. That’s the worst-case scenario,” said Oscar Avila, Truly Nolen Cape Coral manager.

Avila showed us how problematic pests like termites can chomp up wood, leaving nothing but pellets behind.

Avila told us these are not pests you want to delay getting rid of because they never stop eating.

“Subterranean termites. They don’t sleep. They’re constantly eating, foraging. They’re just out there underground, looking for wood, and just can be very destructive,” Avila said.

Wilson told us the termites are not going to chew through events they have scheduled in the fall.

The annual quilt show in Oct. and the fall festival will not be canceled.

From Sept. 17 to 19, the entire estate will be shut down to deal with the termites.