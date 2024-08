After years of living without any problems, Fort Myers homeowners are being hit with a surprise bill that could be more than about $1,000 dollars.

A letter from the City of Fort Myers appeared in more than 100 people’s mail, telling them they have to update their water system to the current ordinance that was passed in 1995.

Homeowners who spoke to WINK News Friday had several questions and concerns. They are wondering why years later, the city is enforcing the ordinance and how much it is going to cost.

The City of Fort Myers said the letter sent it to those who have individual irrigation meters that do not meet city code requirements by not having the proper backflow prevention assembly.

Some who live in Botanica Lakes received the letter and wished they had been informed earlier.

“Nobody budgeted for it. We have older people in our community, snowbirds, renters, and all sudden, this was just thrown at us with no heads up,” said Jeffrey Pagel, who lives in Botanica Lakes.

The letter goes on to say homeowners are responsible per city ordinance for all of the fees related to the installation and the payment to the contractor. In addition, the installation and testing of the assembly must be done within 30 days of the letter being sent or the city will pursue legal action.

Another Botanica Lakes resident, Steven Lambrose, believes he will receive the letter soon, as the city said more would be sent out.

“My house was built in 2008 and it passed city inspection, obviously when it was built. I have a backflow meter on the side of my house for the irrigation. And I just would like to know why, 16 years later, now I’m being I’m going to be required to spend all this money to change something that I’ve had for all this time that was already approved by the city and passed inspection,” Lambrose said.

The city explained why now. They said cross connection control standards ordinance passed in 1995.

In 2008, the city began enforcing this ordinance, focusing on commercial accounts and excluding residential accounts. Homeowners back then weren’t impacted.

The city said in 2022, the Department of Environmental Protection took over responsibility of all potable water systems in Lee County and identified several problems. So, the city said they have been working hard to fix these issues. One way is by sending a letter.

“A lot of people in here on fixed incomes, you know, retired and people just a lot of people just don’t have extra money right now to fix something that’s been fine for 16,18, years,” Lambrose said.

If you don’t pay, the city says the service will be disconnected.

Botanica lakes, a community impacted recently by water main breaks says they are upset about having to pay, but the city says they are simply following dep guidelines.

The City of Fort Myers sent a full statement in regards to why they are now charging homeowners:

“In the 1990s, the City of Fort Myers’ potable water system fell under the jurisdiction of the Florida Department of Health. In 2022, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) took over responsibility for all portable water systems in Lee County from the Department of Health. Since 2022, the Florida DEP has been actively working with the City of Fort Myers and other municipalities to identify any inconsistencies in the application of applicable Florida statutes pertaining to potable water systems. In 2023, the Florida DEP identified a deficiency in the City of Fort Myers’ cross-connection control program. The deficiency resulted in a consent order between the City and Florida DEP that included the modification of over 400 backflow preventer assemblies across the City. In light of this consent order, the City has been actively reviewing its backflow preventer policies to identify any additional compliance deficiencies. As a result of this effort, the City has identified a large number of individual irrigation meters that do not conform to the requirements. The City has started to notify residents with non-compliant irrigation meter assemblies about the required improvements. To date, a little over 100 notices have been sent out to residents where this issue applies. Additional notices will come out to residents over the next few months to identify the need for compliance. The City will work with any residents who receive one of these notices to address any questions they have and provide guidance on bringing them into compliance.”