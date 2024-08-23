WINK News

Fundraiser held for diner damaged by car crash

Reporter: Haley Zarcone Writer: Tim Belizaire
Hiram’s Grill in Punta Gorda held a fundraiser for Sweet’s Diner Friday evening.

The restaurant received damage when a young driver drove into the front dining area. Now the restaurant is in major need of a remodel.

Hiram’s Grill is stepping in to help by cooking up meatloaf, potatoes, gravy and sweet corn at the Masonic Lodge in Punta Gorda.

Proceeds from the fundraiser went towards staff and the restaurant’s repair.

Kat Roessler is a server at Sweet’s Diner and she said she was happy to see familiar faces.

“Most of them are regulars,” said Roessler. “Most people go like, ‘Oh, hi. It’s great to see you. I haven’t seen you in a while, so it’s nice to see you.’ Catch up with them all, because they miss us. We miss them. It’s great all around.”

Scott Sweet is the owner of Sweet’s Diner and he said the diner raised about $5,000. He also said the staff made about $900 in tips.

There is a sign on the front of the diner stating that they may be open in mid-September but Sweet said it could be longer than that.

