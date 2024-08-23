Fundraiser held for diner damaged by car crash

WINK News
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Ave Maria neighborhood on Thursday morning after deputies say 26-year-old Hilberto Callejas rammed into a car carrying the mother of his children.
Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonita Springs on Friday evening.
Estero High School has a new state-of-the-art field to play on.
After years of living without any problems, Fort Myers homeowners are being hit with a surprise bill that could be more than about $1,000 dollars.
Demolition work is underway on Fort Myers Beach. Crews are knocking down the Strandview Condominiums.
The Edison Ford estates will shut down for three days after termites were found in a couple of buildings.
Things have gotten so bad in one Cape Coral front yard that it looks like a junkyard, and one neighbor is fed up with the garbage.
Gina Strimbu has always loved children and wanted to be a mom.
WINK News is learning more about the decision involving the 100-year-old Richards Building downtown. The historic landmark sits at the center of a big controversy over paint.
Safety at school bus stops is top of mind as a child is recovering from serious injuries after an SUV struck him.
Starting treatment quickly can mean the difference between life and death, and it all starts with the diagnosis.
Robert F. Kennedy said Friday he’s suspending his independent presidential bid and will seek to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states because he believes his presence in the race would help Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
Lee County and Lee Health posted the latest draft mission agreement framing Lee Health’s proposed conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit business structure.
A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing over $19,000 in windows and impact sliders at a construction site in Cape Coral.
Hiram’s Grill in Punta Gorda held a fundraiser for Sweet’s Diner Friday evening.
The restaurant received damage when a young driver drove into the front dining area. Now the restaurant is in major need of a remodel.
Hiram’s Grill is stepping in to help by cooking up meatloaf, potatoes, gravy and sweet corn at the Masonic Lodge in Punta Gorda.
Proceeds from the fundraiser went towards staff and the restaurant’s repair.
Kat Roessler is a server at Sweet’s Diner and she said she was happy to see familiar faces.
“Most of them are regulars,” said Roessler. “Most people go like, ‘Oh, hi. It’s great to see you. I haven’t seen you in a while, so it’s nice to see you.’ Catch up with them all, because they miss us. We miss them. It’s great all around.”
Scott Sweet is the owner of Sweet’s Diner and he said the diner raised about $5,000. He also said the staff made about $900 in tips.
There is a sign on the front of the diner stating that they may be open in mid-September but Sweet said it could be longer than that.