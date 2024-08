Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $19,000 in windows and impact sliders at a construction site in Cape Coral.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on May 23, around 7:30 a.m., a Public Service Aid responded to a construction site in Northwest Cape Coral and took a report for grand theft.

The project manager explained that ten windows and four impact sliders were delivered earlier that week.

The installers arrived the day after delivery and took the windows and sliders. The total estimated cost for the stolen items was over $19,000.

A local security camera revealed a dark grey pickup truck with a trailer driving through an intersection near the home.

The contents in the trailer appeared to be several windows and sliders. The detective then followed the direction of the truck through traffic cameras.

A license plate reader caught the tag on the vehicle, identifying the registered owner as 32-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez.

The investigation found that Rodriguez was hired to deliver the windows and sliders and provide an estimate for installation that included total measurements.

However, Rodriguez was not ultimately chosen for the installation job. He reportedly returned to the property where he had previously delivered the windows and sliders and stole the same windows and doors that belonged to the building, which the builder had paid for.

He is accused of planning to sell his stolen property to a different buyer for $6,000.

Rodriguez is being charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, dealing with stolen property, and grand theft from a posted construction site.