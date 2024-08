Andre Vazquez Credit: The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

A man with previous felony convictions has been arrested after allegedly stealing an antique slot machine in DeSoto County.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary at the Arcadia Truck Stop on Thursday, where 31-year-old Andre Vazquez reportedly stole an antique slot machine filled with silver buffalo nickels.

Security footage caught Vazquez forcing open a locked door, snatching the slot machine and securing it to an electric bike before taking off.

After a foot chase from his residence, Vazquez hid in a nearby backyard, even climbing onto a roof to avoid being captured by deputies.

Eventually, he came down and was detained.

A search of Vazquez’s property revealed a U-Haul with the stolen slot machine inside, along with bolt cutters and a backpack containing a loaded handgun.

As a person with felony convictions, Vazquez is not allowed to possess a firearm. He is currently in the DeSoto County Jail.

The antique slot machine was returned to the store owners.