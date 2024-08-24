Second Disaster Preparedness holiday begins

WINK News
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on multiple fugitives.
The Cape Coral Police Department responded to a call for an owl with a broken wing.
Lee County deputies were dispatched to Bayside Veterans Park in response to a vehicle that was driving on the grass and colliding with park benches near the restaurants.
The preserve is one of the few undeveloped, protected areas on the island, so all the planting done on Saturday will help make it grow into a space for all to continue to visit and learn from.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a trafficking traffic stop, a marital assault, and an antique theft. Matthew Christopher Whited has been arrested after several drugs and guns were allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop in Cape Coral. On Tuesday, Cape Coral police officers conducted a traffic stop on a red […]
After a short pursuit, the vehicle exited the roadway and crashed into the tree line on the Southbound Interstate-75 entrance ramp.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for the White House and endorsed Donald Trump on Friday.
After a pleasant and dry start, scattered rain and storms will develop and move through for your afternoon plans.
Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonita Springs on Friday evening.
The 2024 high school football season has officially kicked off in southwest Florida. Check out scores from all around our area!
Hiram’s Grill in Punta Gorda held a fundraiser for Sweet’s Diner Friday evening.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Ave Maria neighborhood on Thursday morning after deputies say 26-year-old Hilberto Callejas rammed into a car carrying the mother of his children.
Estero High School has a new state-of-the-art field to play on.
After years of living without any problems, Fort Myers homeowners are being hit with a surprise bill that could be more than about $1,000 dollars.
Florida’s second disaster preparedness sales tax holiday began Saturday.
Supply Kits, generators, pet food and much more were all tax-free.
WINK News reporter Ashley French went to Lowe’s in Cape Coral.
George Sanderson is the Assistant Store Manager at Lowe’s.
He said he’s been helping the customers purchase the items.
“We walk the customer through the store to those locations,” said Sanderson. “We talk to them on what’s going on in their homes. We talk to them on what’s happened in the community and how to best prepare for it. We give them information about generators and how to take care of your generator.”
Sanderson also gave advice on how to maintain the items.
“You want to make sure you’re running your generator once a month,” said Sanderson. “You want to make sure you have fresh fuel. Once we see what they’re looking for, we can add on, maybe, another product to help them have everything they need for a storm.”
According to the Florida Disaster website, people who shopped during the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday saved an estimated $144 million on tax-free items in 2023.