Second Disaster Preparedness holiday begins

Florida’s second disaster preparedness sales tax holiday began Saturday.

Supply Kits, generators, pet food and much more were all tax-free.

WINK News reporter Ashley French went to Lowe’s in Cape Coral.

George Sanderson is the Assistant Store Manager at Lowe’s.

He said he’s been helping the customers purchase the items.

“We walk the customer through the store to those locations,” said Sanderson. “We talk to them on what’s going on in their homes. We talk to them on what’s happened in the community and how to best prepare for it. We give them information about generators and how to take care of your generator.”

Sanderson also gave advice on how to maintain the items.

“You want to make sure you’re running your generator once a month,” said Sanderson. “You want to make sure you have fresh fuel. Once we see what they’re looking for, we can add on, maybe, another product to help them have everything they need for a storm.”

According to the Florida Disaster website, people who shopped during the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday saved an estimated $144 million on tax-free items in 2023.