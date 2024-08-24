WINK News

SWFL Scoreboard: High School Football Week 1

Writer: Sylvie Sparks, Zach Oliveri
Friday, August 23

NORTH FORT MYERS 7 @ CAPE CORAL 0

EAST LEE COUNTY 33 @ LEHIGH 13

FORT MYERS 35 @ MARINER 7

RIVERDALE 42 @ ESTERO  14

IMMOKALEE 59 @ BARRON COLLIER 28

BONITA SPRINGS 14 @ IDA BAKER 10

JESUIT  34 @ BISHOP VEROT 48

GULF COAST 6  @ CHARLOTTE 27 

PALMETTO RIDGE 0 @ ECS 26

SANTA FE CATHOLIC 7  @ SFCA 22

CANTERBURY 0 @ LABELLE 33

ARCHBISHOP MCCARTHY 23 @ CSN 6

WESTSIDE 0 @ FIRST BAPTIST 49

ISLAND COAST 6 @ PORT CHARLOTTE 50

RIVERVIEW SARASOTA 14 @ NAPLES  47

PARRISH 24 @ NORTH PORT 3

CLEWISTON 6 @ KEY WEST 35

DESOTO COUNTY 0 @ OKEECHOBEE 27

LEMON BAY 18 @ LAKEWOOD RANCH 29

LELY 0 @ BOOKER 46

GOLDEN GATE 14 @ VICTORY CHRISTIAN 28

Thursday, August 22

CYPRESS LAKE 15 @ DUNBAR 30

GATEWAY CHARTER 14 @ OASIS 40

