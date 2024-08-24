SWFL Scoreboard: High School Football Week 1

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The 2024 high school football season has officially kicked off in southwest Florida. Check out scores from all around our area!
Hiram’s Grill in Punta Gorda held a fundraiser for Sweet’s Diner Friday evening.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Ave Maria neighborhood on Thursday morning after deputies say 26-year-old Hilberto Callejas rammed into a car carrying the mother of his children.
Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonita Springs on Friday evening.
Estero High School has a new state-of-the-art field to play on.
After years of living without any problems, Fort Myers homeowners are being hit with a surprise bill that could be more than about $1,000 dollars.
Demolition work is underway on Fort Myers Beach. Crews are knocking down the Strandview Condominiums.
The Edison Ford estates will shut down for three days after termites were found in a couple of buildings.
Things have gotten so bad in one Cape Coral front yard that it looks like a junkyard, and one neighbor is fed up with the garbage.
Gina Strimbu has always loved children and wanted to be a mom.
WINK News is learning more about the decision involving the 100-year-old Richards Building downtown. The historic landmark sits at the center of a big controversy over paint.
Safety at school bus stops is top of mind as a child is recovering from serious injuries after an SUV struck him.
Starting treatment quickly can mean the difference between life and death, and it all starts with the diagnosis.
Robert F. Kennedy said Friday he’s suspending his independent presidential bid and will seek to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states because he believes his presence in the race would help Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
Lee County and Lee Health posted the latest draft mission agreement framing Lee Health’s proposed conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit business structure.
Friday, August 23
NORTH FORT MYERS 7 @ CAPE CORAL 0
EAST LEE COUNTY 33 @ LEHIGH 13
FORT MYERS 35 @ MARINER 7
RIVERDALE 42 @ ESTERO 14
IMMOKALEE 59 @ BARRON COLLIER 28
BONITA SPRINGS 14 @ IDA BAKER 10
JESUIT 34 @ BISHOP VEROT 48
GULF COAST 6 @ CHARLOTTE 27
PALMETTO RIDGE 0 @ ECS 26
SANTA FE CATHOLIC 7 @ SFCA 22
CANTERBURY 0 @ LABELLE 33
ARCHBISHOP MCCARTHY 23 @ CSN 6
WESTSIDE 0 @ FIRST BAPTIST 49
ISLAND COAST 6 @ PORT CHARLOTTE 50
RIVERVIEW SARASOTA 14 @ NAPLES 47
PARRISH 24 @ NORTH PORT 3
CLEWISTON 6 @ KEY WEST 35
DESOTO COUNTY 0 @ OKEECHOBEE 27
LEMON BAY 18 @ LAKEWOOD RANCH 29
LELY 0 @ BOOKER 46
GOLDEN GATE 14 @ VICTORY CHRISTIAN 28
Thursday, August 22
CYPRESS LAKE 15 @ DUNBAR 30
GATEWAY CHARTER 14 @ OASIS 40