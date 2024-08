The face of healthcare in Southwest Florida could soon change if Lee Health gets its way.

As WINK News has reported for months, Lee Memorial Health System, et al. has worked to change from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit.

On Thursday, Lee County posted a mission agreement draft between the county and the hospital system related to the proposal.

The healthcare system first opened its doors in 1916 as a community-centered nonprofit. In 1968, Lee Health began operating as an independent special healthcare district created by the State and governed by an elected Board of Directors. Now, the system wants to convert into a private nonprofit healthcare provider.

The Lee Health System operates 6 hospitals in SWFL, numerous specialty and service centers, and employs over 15,000 people.

The conversion plan comes after Governor Ron DeSantis and the State Legislature approved House Bill 227 to amend a Florida law to allow the system to convert to a private nonprofit entity.

The draft explained, “The County has never had any role in the operation or oversight of the health system, but must now approve the plans to determine if converting to a non-governmental Florida nonprofit entity is in the best interest of Lee County residents.”

Lee Health said the conversion would help the system financially, add stability to high-quality care for the community, and ensure that Lee County taxpayers bear no tax burden.

Lee Health also claimed the conversion would allow expansion to other areas.

“It allows us to do some of the things that we can’t do now, doing things like joint ventures with other physicians, with other organizations, being able to work outside the county. We recognize that 20% of our patients are coming from outside the county,” said Lee Health CEO Dr. Lawrence Antonucci. You can read the process overview here. Dr. Larry Antonucci, CEO and President of Lee Health.

The full draft of the agreement can be read here.

County Commissioners agreed to publish the draft on the county’s website and did so on Thursday. It must stay active until October 11, 2024, to give the community time to better understand and comment on the draft.

During Tuesday’s commission meeting, the commission also questioned Lee Health about how becoming private will help the community.

Lee County Commission meeting, August 20, 2024

“I’m trying to understand the need for this. I’m trying to understand where you’re going. Why are we doing this?” asked Commissioner Kevin Ruane.

“If we get to October and we have learned things about this that we – through our due diligence – don’t agree with or are really concerned with, then we don’t vote to move forward in October,” added Commissioner Brian Hamman.

Lee County Commissioners would still need to sign off before anything becomes official. They are scheduled to vote by or on October 11th. WINK News will bring you any developments as they happen.