Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

The Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a car robbery that occurred at a Circle K in Fort Myers.

According to Crime Stoppers, the unidentified suspect was at the Circle K at 9951 Orange River Boulevard on Aug. 15 when he spotted the owner of a green Jeep Cherokee run inside the store for under five minutes.

At that moment, the suspect opened the vehicle door and began to drive off.

The vehicle is a 1996 model with Alabama tags and a white stripe on the left side of the roof and hood.

If you have any information on the suspected car thief or the vehicle’s location, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.