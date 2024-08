It has been almost two years since Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida. While a few areas are still recovering, questions remain surrounding a popular beach resort.

Bonita Beach has needed some major repairs since Hurricane Ian. The bathroom facilities and amenities that were once open and available to the public are now closed.

Christopher Dodge just wants to know: When?

“We’re just looking for a basic update. What’s the ETA on fixing the facility?” said Dodge. “I’m just hoping we can have showers, so I don’t have to walk in my car with sand.”

Right now, there’s a fence around the once-active facility. With no signs of construction,

WINK News reporter Zoe Warner talked to the city to see when the public could expect some answers.

Lee County told WINK News that the hurricane repair project at Bonita Beach Access 1, Bonita Beach Park, and Little Hickory Island Beach Park is currently in the design phase.

The project is supposed to repair and replace the bathrooms, showers and other things damaged or lost during Hurricane Ian, but right now, the county is following FEMA’s assessment and reimbursement process to ensure that local residents’ tax dollars are not funding the repairs.

Dodge told WINK News that he went from going to Bonita three times a week to now going elsewhere.

“Bonita Beach is definitely the closest beach to me. It’s only 10 minutes away, but we’ve been traveling about 20-25 minutes just to go to a beach that has working facilities,” said Dodge.