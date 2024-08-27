Are sleep mocktails effective?

Going through life sleep-deprived is something more than a quarter million Americans do on a regular basis.

Getting proper rest is a major component of good health, so it’s no surprise people are on the lookout for hacks to help them get some zzz’s.

Sleepy girls everywhere are tuning in and trying out a tasty tart concoction in the hopes of getting more beauty rest.

Sisters Jesse and Callie Yeomen admit they need help winding down.

Yeomen has never tried sleep aids to alleviate the tossing and turning. She said she bears through it and goes on TikTok.

And on TikTok, she’s likely to find the sleepy girl mocktail: a mix of powdered magnesium, tart cherry juice and club soda.

“There were some people that were saying that this was wonderful for sleep,” said Dr. Fariha Abbasi-Feinberg, board-certified sleep specialist at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers

Abbasi-Feinberg has an open mind.

“Getting enough magnesium is important for lots of different reasons. In terms of the sleep issue, there is some data that shows that maybe it helps you fall asleep a little bit quicker,” Abbasi-Feinberg said.

Magnesium is thought to be a natural relaxant, a kind of de-stressor. It’s also important for bone health. There’s no sleep science on the mocktail, but Dr. Abbasi-Feinberg doesn’t have a problem with people trying it.

“You want to make sure that you start with low doses because taking too much magnesium can actually cause some GI upset, and you certainly don’t want that in the middle of the night,” Abbasi-Feinberg said.

You may have learned about this trend online, but if slumber is really your goal, the best advice is to log off at bedtime.

If you have any health conditions, you should check with your doctor before trying this. People with kidney disease, especially, need to be careful with magnesium.

The most holistic approach to getting good sleep is to put down tech devices and go to bed in a cool, dark place.