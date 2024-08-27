Are sleep mocktails effective?

WINK News
Going through life sleep-deprived is something more than a quarter million Americans do on a regular basis.
The time it took to sell the College Plaza shopping center in south Fort Myers officially took 64 days. But it really only took one day for real estate broker Jim Shiebler of CBRE commercial real estate firm to reach a handshake agreement between buyer and seller.
Fort Myers Police are on the scene of a fatal crash between a car and a semi-truck on Colonial Boulevard at the intersection of Winkler Avenue.
Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to highlight plans to build 3 million new homes over four years and tackle inflation.
Though a jury recommended Wade Wilson be put to death for murdering two women in Cape Coral, the judge in the high-profile case will have the final say during sentencing this afternoon.
Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump, shifting away from the party she sought to represent four years ago.
Deputies are investigating after a Jeep was found upside down in the East Baker Canal at Hines Avenue in Lehigh Acres.
To reduce traffic, emissions and parked vehicles, the city of Naples is considering a free electric, micro-transit service to shuttle employees, shoppers and tourists to the downtown Community Redevelopment District.
Convicted double murderer Wade Wilson was in court for a hearing ahead of his sentencing, where he could face the death penalty.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a woman wanted for stealing a cart of items from a Fort Myers Dollar General.
The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating why a stolen car crashed into a home and where the driver responsible has run off to.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms along with hotter afternoon temperatures throughout this Tuesday.
Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a woman in North Fort Myers.
Two men died at a Fort Myers Beach home on Saturday after a report from Teco Gas confirmed a disconnected pool pump caused gas to leak into the house.
Justice will soon be served. The family and friends of these two women have spent the last four years waiting for their killer to be sentenced.
Getting proper rest is a major component of good health, so it’s no surprise people are on the lookout for hacks to help them get some zzz’s.
Sleepy girls everywhere are tuning in and trying out a tasty tart concoction in the hopes of getting more beauty rest.
Sisters Jesse and Callie Yeomen admit they need help winding down.
Yeomen has never tried sleep aids to alleviate the tossing and turning. She said she bears through it and goes on TikTok.
And on TikTok, she’s likely to find the sleepy girl mocktail: a mix of powdered magnesium, tart cherry juice and club soda.
“There were some people that were saying that this was wonderful for sleep,” said Dr. Fariha Abbasi-Feinberg, board-certified sleep specialist at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers
Abbasi-Feinberg has an open mind.
“Getting enough magnesium is important for lots of different reasons. In terms of the sleep issue, there is some data that shows that maybe it helps you fall asleep a little bit quicker,” Abbasi-Feinberg said.
Magnesium is thought to be a natural relaxant, a kind of de-stressor. It’s also important for bone health. There’s no sleep science on the mocktail, but Dr. Abbasi-Feinberg doesn’t have a problem with people trying it.
“You want to make sure that you start with low doses because taking too much magnesium can actually cause some GI upset, and you certainly don’t want that in the middle of the night,” Abbasi-Feinberg said.
You may have learned about this trend online, but if slumber is really your goal, the best advice is to log off at bedtime.
If you have any health conditions, you should check with your doctor before trying this. People with kidney disease, especially, need to be careful with magnesium.
The most holistic approach to getting good sleep is to put down tech devices and go to bed in a cool, dark place.