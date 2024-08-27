WINK News

Car crashes into Cape Coral home

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a car crashing into a home.

The crash was reported to police early Tuesday at SE 42nd Terrace and Palm Tree Boulevard.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Currently, there are no reported injuries.

Upon arrival at the scene, a bicycle was seen flipped upside-down on the home’s sidewalk.

The home and the vehicle sustained damages from the crash.

According to the CCPD, the suspect’s identity is unknown, and is not present at the scene at the time of the investigation.

A suitcase was seen beside the vehicle; however, its significance is unknown.

While details are limited, WINK News is investigating the scene and will report the latest information once it becomes available.

