Car crashes into Cape Coral home

Deputies are investigating after a Jeep was found upside down and in the water at Hines Avenue in the East Baker Canal in Lehigh Acres.
To reduce traffic, emissions and parked vehicles, the city of Naples is considering a free electric, micro-transit service to shuttle employees, shoppers and tourists to the downtown Community Redevelopment District.
Convicted double murderer Wade Wilson has appeared in court for his sentencing, facing the death penalty following the jury recommendation.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a woman wanted for stealing a cart of items from a Fort Myers Dollar General.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms along with hotter afternoon temperatures throughout this Tuesday.
Authorities are investigating a crash that killed one woman in North Fort Myers on Monday night.
Two men died at a Fort Myers Beach home on Saturday after a report from Teco Gas confirmed a disconnected pool pump caused gas to leak into the house.
Justice will soon be served. The family and friends of these two women have spent the last four years waiting for their killer to be sentenced.
At least 149 people died when Hurricane Ian washed onto southwest Florida’s shores almost two years ago. Now, a group of people in Fort Myers wants to honor those we lost.
The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that occurred on I-75 South in Lee County on Monday evening.
It has been almost two years since Hurricane Ian battered southwest Florida. While a few areas are still recovering, questions remain surrounding a popular beach resort.
Former Naples defensive back Devin Moore is ready for his junior season playing for the Florida Gators.
Fort Myers city leaders are discussing what to do with the old news press building. The city bought the building back in 2019 to turn it into a new police headquarters.
Check out some of the Week 1 performances by our high school bands across Southwest Florida.
The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a car crashing into a home.
The crash was reported to police early Tuesday at SE 42nd Terrace and Palm Tree Boulevard.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Currently, there are no reported injuries.
Upon arrival at the scene, a bicycle was seen flipped upside-down on the home’s sidewalk.
The home and the vehicle sustained damages from the crash.
According to the CCPD, the suspect’s identity is unknown, and is not present at the scene at the time of the investigation.
A suitcase was seen beside the vehicle; however, its significance is unknown.
While details are limited, WINK News is investigating the scene and will report the latest information once it becomes available.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.