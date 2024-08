Congressman Byron Donalds held a town hall on Tuesday evening in Naples.

More than 400 people attended the event, and they had a lot of questions.

Most wanted to talk national politics. From the southern border to the presidential election.

WINK Newswasnt allowed to film the crowd, but we could hear their questions.

One mother tugged at everyone’s heartstrings. Byron Donalds heard from a mother who lost her daughter to fentanyl.

And that sparked a conversation about the southern border, the presidential election, and Donald Trump.

After the town hall, WINK News reporter and anchor Claire Galt followed up with Donalds.

She asked Donalds about the Trump campaign prediction that the “Harris honeymoon” will end soon.

“At this point, we know it’s media orchestrated with the Democrat national committee. They are protecting her. They are shielding her,” said Donalds.

Galt then asked if the Trump campaign had the money to match the half a billion dollars raised by the Harris campaign.

“Oh, yeah, we’re going to be fine. Look, I think you get to a point, especially in presidential campaigns, where each additional dollar has less value,” said Donalds. “At the end of the day, all the ads are not going to change the fact that the price of food is much higher. Our border is wide open and our country is less safe.”

Galt also asked what Donalds expected from an upcoming CNN interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

“Honestly, not much. First of all, you know, I think doing a joint interview with Tim Walz this late in the game doesn’t make any sense to me. I would be much more interested if it was a townhall-style meeting where she would have to answer questions from people,” said Donalds.

Donalds also predicted that the upcoming debates would have a big impact.

Harris and Trump are officially set to debate on ABC on September 10.