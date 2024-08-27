Deputies seize Lehigh Acres home after fraud investigation

WINK News
WINK News
The Lake Kennedy Racquet Center opens in Cape Coral on Aug. 28, unveiling 32 pickleball courts and 12 tennis courts.
Goodwill just opened a new store in Cape Coral, selling everything from clothes to books, and shoppers are searching for deals and a better future.
Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz of the Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida has been to Israel four times since the war broke out, but this trip, he told WINK News, felt different.
Lee County deputies and county leaders are looking to sell! The sheriff’s office was investigating a major fraud case that started in Lehigh Acres.
A mom-and-pop taco joint has reopened after being broken into. The person who did it is still out there.
Barbara Koehler, a national champion volleyball player at FSW, is back in a place she considers home now playing for FGCU.
A study is being conducted on ways to improve the Cape Coral Bridge, and the public is invited to give feedback on what Lee County leaders should do with it.
According to the LCSO, five animal cruelty arrests have been made, in addition to seven new entries in the Lee County Animal Abuser Registry.
Going through life sleep-deprived is something more than a quarter million Americans do on a regular basis.
The time it took to sell the College Plaza shopping center in south Fort Myers officially took 64 days. But it really only took one day for real estate broker Jim Shiebler of CBRE commercial real estate firm to reach a handshake agreement between buyer and seller.
Fort Myers Police are on the scene of a fatal crash between a car and a semi-truck on Colonial Boulevard at the intersection of Winkler Avenue.
Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to highlight plans to build 3 million new homes over four years and tackle inflation.
A judge has sentenced the man who killed two Cape Coral women to death.
Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump, shifting away from the party she sought to represent four years ago.
Deputies are investigating after a Jeep was found upside down in the East Baker Canal at Hines Avenue in Lehigh Acres.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a major fraud case that started in Lehigh Acres.
LCSO’s economic crimes unit seized the home on Tuesday after an investigation into three men concluded that they had stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars from businesses by not properly documenting sales.
The suspects then used that illegally obtained cash to purchase a house.
Thirty-seven-year-old Miguel Recarey Quintana worked with 32-year-old Robernys Llumbert to deliver materials to sites and collect money but not give the money to the business.
While reviewing documents and a video, LCSO determined that all of the work trucks involved in this scheme were from C&M Asphalt, which is owned by 66-year-old Jose Romero.
In an LCSO video, you can see Llumert and Quintana being arrested.
Through search warrants and an investigation, LCSO determined that hundreds of thousands of dollars were used to illegally build a Lehigh Acres home.
WINK News reporter Annalise Iraola spoke with a man who works in the area and said he was disappointed by the news.
“Being someone that works for a living. It really frustrates me because people are out here trying to make a living, and they’re going to take [from] someone else’s pocket, take food out of someone else’s kid’s mouth, and that’s something I can’t stand by, especially here in Lehigh Acres,” said Alex Greenwell, a local contractor.
During the conclusion of the investigation, LCSO seized $400,000 in cash and the Lehigh Acres home.
LCSO determined Romero, Lumbert and Recarney Quintana worked together to knowingly and illegally defraud businesses.
They were all arrested and charged with grand theft of over $100,000, a scheme to defraud and money laundering of over $100,000.